(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, June 27, 2022. Tom Chorley files this report.
06-27-22 CITY VOA HEADLINES
The City’s final audit presentation for 20-21.
Corey Luckow is the City’s newest police officer.
A public hearing for potential TIF district #63 (Woodland Dentistry) approved.
City code amended concerning off-sale malt liquor 128 ounces per day licenses.
Approval to apply for small brewer license for off sale malt liquor - 128 ounces per day.
The annual "Faith Rose 5k" is Saturday, October 1st .
HKGI of Minneapolis to create a Parks and Trails Master Plan.
Wetland Credit agreements purchases approved for the TH 29 sidewalk extension project.
Handicap parking sign to be removed from Douglas Street east of the County Admin Building.
Concerns to be addressed about traffic at 9th and Elm
Concerns to be addressed regarding the DOT testing site at Iowa Street and 41st Avenue.
Off-site parking allowed for up to eighteen (18) vehicles across from the Geneva Capital
Approved to apply for open and outdoor storage and display of compact equipment on Nevada Street
Approved to solicit for quotes for appraisal services For the potential Minnesota Army National Guard facility sites