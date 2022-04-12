(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, April 11, 2022. Tom Chorley files this report. (The date for the Spring Metal Pick-up Day is actually April 26th and not April 18th as indicated).
04-11-22 CITY VOA HEADLINES
Metal pick up day in Alexandria
A donation for both the Police and Fire Departments
The annual Building and Assessor reports a call for bids on Highway 29 sidewalks
The Vikingland Band Festival Parade
Viking Speedway’s race schedule
Knute Nelson Ballpark field maintenance contract
Irrigation for the Dean Melton/Fillmore Park ballfields
A new mower for Public Works
An Infield Groomer
Copper Trail Brewing concerts
Minnesota Teen Challenge property annexation
The Freedom First Riders Bike Show
An Information Technology Support Specialist
An Encroachment Permit approved
A Congenital Heart Defect Walk
The Indivisible Love The Earth Event
The YMCA’s annual Bunny Run