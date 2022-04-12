Alexandria

(Courtesy: City of Alexandria)

(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, April 11, 2022.  Tom Chorley files this report.   (The date for the Spring Metal Pick-up Day is actually April 26th and not April 18th as indicated). 

Alexandria City Council

04-11-22 CITY VOA HEADLINES

Metal pick up day in Alexandria

A donation for both the Police and Fire Departments

The annual Building and Assessor reports a call for bids on Highway 29 sidewalks

The Vikingland Band Festival Parade

Viking Speedway’s race schedule

Knute Nelson Ballpark field maintenance contract

Irrigation for the Dean Melton/Fillmore Park ballfields

A new mower for Public Works

An Infield Groomer

Copper Trail Brewing concerts

Minnesota Teen Challenge property annexation

The Freedom First Riders Bike Show

An Information Technology Support Specialist

An Encroachment Permit approved

A Congenital Heart Defect Walk

The Indivisible Love The Earth Event

The YMCA’s annual Bunny Run

Tags