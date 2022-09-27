(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria City Council met on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. Tom Chorley files this report.
09-26-22 – CITY TEXT VOA HEADLINES
The THC Ordinance gets a first reading.
The Preliminary Budget and Tax Levy approved.
The MN-DOT Design Grant for the Airport is approved.
Sit Down Advertising may have to remove benches.
A private off-sale liquor license approved.
ALP’s Underground Distribution Improvement Project continues.
AFD ready to sell Truck number 24.
APD recieves Toward Zero Deaths Grant.
October is Pregnancy and Infants Loss Remembrance Day.
The AFD Fire Prevention Open House is October 3rd.
The Lights On Broadway Parade is November 15th .
New Testament Church approved for a Conditional Use Permit.
A portion of 5th Avenue East to be vacated.
Son Jay Properties gets a revolving fund loan.
It’s Kalon Prep Academy’s Spooky Sprint 5K October 29th.