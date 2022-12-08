Saturday's Jingle Bells Telethon will feature great family entertainment once again

(File photo)

(Alexandria, MN)--The 74th Jingle Bells Telethon will be held this Saturday, December 10th, 2022 from 5:00 to 10:00 pm at the Alexandria Area High School in the Performing Arts Center. You can join the telethon live at the high school or the telethon can be viewed on:

  • Selective TV channel 21.4

  • Charter Cable channel 181

  • Gardonville TV channel 4

  • Arvig channel 14

  • Park Region channel 1

  • Runestone Telecom channel 6

  • OR watch the Live stream HERE online at www.jinglebellsalexandria.org

The night of the telethon, the phone number to call in donations will be (320)-460-8777. You can also donate online through our website anytime throughout the year.

Tags