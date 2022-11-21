(Undated)--This Thanksgiving is expected to be the busiest period for air travel since the start of the COVID pandemic. Kyle Potter of Minnesota-based Thrifty Traveler says more of us are able to work from home or remotely, but most people still want to fly out Wednesday and return Sunday. He says "those are really going to be the busiest travel days." He says the busiest days are going to be "Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and then that Sunday following as people rush to get back home."
Potter recommends taking an early morning flight to avoid possible delays during the holidays. He also says to arrive two hours before departure time.