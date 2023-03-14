More individuals are charged in "Feeding Our Future" fraud scheme

(Courtesy: Feeding Our Future)

(Minneapolis, MN)--Ten more people are facing charges in connection to the massive "Feeding Our Future" fraud scheme in Minnesota.  U.S. Attorney Andy Luger made that announcement Monday, bringing the total number of people charged in the case to 60.  Together, the suspects allegedly used over 250-million-dollars in federal funds to buy property, real estate, and more--rather than feed underserved children.  One of the new defendants is accused of buying an airplane with the money, and another is accused of purchasing a laundromat with the goal of laundering money through the business.  

