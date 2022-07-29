(Alexandria, MN)--At this time, the temporary woody waste drop site at the Douglas County Fairgrounds is closed. Officials remind you to refrain from dropping off materials as the site needs to be removed all of items in preparation of the Douglas County Fair for additional parking and event facilitation.
The site will be getting cleaned up and items chipped up for use at the Glacial Ridge Compost Facility (Hoffman) and Utopia Soils LLC (Garfield).
Officials say that the year-round yard waste drop-off (brush/branches/logs/twigs/grass/leaves) is available at: Fees may apply. Douglas County Demolition & Landfill 2967 Pike Rd NE – Alexandria (320-763-4712) Tom Kraemer Inc 19776 200th Street – Glenwood Township (320-634-5668) Several cities in Pope and Douglas Counties also offer woody waste/yard waste drop off sites for their residents.
Contact your local community for more information.