(Detroit Lakes, MN)--MnDOT says that motorists will encounter a temporary detour on Highway 55/59 in Elbow Lake starting at 7:30 a.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 15. They say that railroad crews will be completing repairs at the crossing.
Traffic will be detoured to County Highway 1/Division Street West, County Road 25 and County Road 54.
Weather permitting, the work will take approximately three days to complete, and Highway 55/59 is expected to reopen by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17.
MnDOT is urging motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in the work zone and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.
