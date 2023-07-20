(Undated)--The National Weather Service says to enjoy a few more days of seasonal summer temps before the mercury skyrockets. They say a prolonged period of heat is on track to impact much of the country through the end of the month including right here in Minnesota. A few small chances for isolated rain and t-storms are in the forecast for Friday and Saturday, otherwise look for a generally dry period.
Officials say low to mid 90s are forecasted for the area from Monday through at least Wednesday of next week.