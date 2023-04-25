(Undated)--Sorry to tell you, but there is no big warm-up expected anytime soon here in Minnesota. Officials with the National Weather Service and the Climate Predication Center say that the 8 to 14 Day Outlook is calling for temperatures to generally remain below average for the last week of April and into the first week into May. This will impact the Upper Midwest and most of the eastern-half of the U.S. as well.
In addition, precipitation chances will be near average over the next 8 to 14 days.