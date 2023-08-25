(Undated)--The National Weather Service says there will only be a couple small chances for scattered showers in the near future. Officials say we could see a shower or two late Sunday into early Monday. However, officials say that most locations will remain dry over the weekend. This trend will continue into next week.
Officials say that temperatures will also cool off closer to the seasonal averages over the next several days. Highs should be in the mid to upper 70s over the weekend into early next week across central and west central Minnesota.