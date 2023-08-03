(Undated)--The National Weather Service says it is going to be another steamy day today. (Thursday) Officials say temperatures in the low 90s and heat index in the mid-90s will mark a 10 degree above normal day that we generally only see a few times during a typical summer. Officials say that a pop-up shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled-out around the state today into this evening.
They says that temperatures will cool-off for the weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible both Saturday and Sunday.