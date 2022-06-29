(Wadena, MN)--A bicyclist reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash with a pick-up truck.
According to the report, a Chevy pick-up truck, driven by Andrea Winter Pearson, 39, of Sabin, was traveling westbound on Highway 10 in Wadena. The Chevy proceeded through a green light while a bicycle, driven by Jack Windels, 16, of Detroit Lakes, reportedly ran into the side of the Chevy.
Authorities say Windels suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital.
The incident remains under investigation.