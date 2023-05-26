Fight breaks out at school in Minneapolis, teen is stabbed

(Minneapolis, MN)--A 16-year-old stabbed in the back at Washburn High School last night is in stable condition. Minneapolis Police say the teen was stabbed during a brawl inside the school's auditorium just before 8 p.m.  Shots were fired during the fight. Three shell casings were found and two teens were taken into custody. A Glock handgun with a 50-round magazine was recovered at the scene. Police are looking for a third teen suspect in connection to the stabbing. They don't know what led to the fight. It's not yet known if the teenagers were Washburn High students.

