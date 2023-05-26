(Minneapolis, MN)--A 16-year-old stabbed in the back at Washburn High School last night is in stable condition. Minneapolis Police say the teen was stabbed during a brawl inside the school's auditorium just before 8 p.m. Shots were fired during the fight. Three shell casings were found and two teens were taken into custody. A Glock handgun with a 50-round magazine was recovered at the scene. Police are looking for a third teen suspect in connection to the stabbing. They don't know what led to the fight. It's not yet known if the teenagers were Washburn High students.
Teen stabbed Thursday night during brawl inside school auditiorium
Tags
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Sgt. Jesse Grabow has another question and answer about doors on SUVs
- Largest tax cut in Minnesota history passes legislature
- Woman is rescued from the Mississippi River after vehicle goes into the water
- Man from Villard is critically injured in crash in Glenwood Township
- Alexandria man is injured in crash in Stearns County Wednesday
- Two people killed in motorcycle crash in Paynesville now identified
- Officials report lane closure on westbound Interstate 94 near Alexandria
- ATCC breaks ground for additional student housing in Alexandria.
- Motorcyclist is killed in crash near Paynesville over the weekend
- Man dies after being hit by a train in Minneapolis following fight