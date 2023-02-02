(Avon, MN)—One person is injured following a crash along Interstate 94 in central Minnesota Wednesday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a semi and a car were both traveling eastbound when they collided near Avon in Stearns County. Officials say the car went into the median and rolled coming to a rest on the driver's side. Officials say the driver of the car, Amanda Gielen, 17, of Avon, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the semi, Ryan Schulte, 26, of Melrose, was not injured in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.