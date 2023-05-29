(Douglas County, MN)--On Sunday evening, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a ATV accident on Cherry Point RD SW. Douglas County Deputies, North Memorial Ambulance, and Garfield first responders responded to the scene. Deputies learned that a 14-year-old male was driving a Polaris Ranger when it tipped over. The 14-year-old was the only occupant and suffered a serious leg injury.
North Memorial Ambulance transported the male to the Alomere Hospital. This accident remains under investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.