(Pierz, MN)--Officials say a teenager is injured in a crash in Morrison County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place Thursday afternoon on Highway 25 near Pierz in Morrison County.
Officials say Corina Schefers, 17, of Brainerd, was traveling southbound when her vehicle veered to the west side of the highway and collided with a light pole and then struck a power pole.
Schefers was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.