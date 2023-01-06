(Pope County, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says a teen is involved in a crash in Pope County on slippery roadways. The crash reportedly took place on Wednesday on Highway 28 at Golf Course Road in Long Beach in Pope County.
A Ford F150, driven by a 16-year-old male, was travelling westbound on Highway 28 approaching 10th Street NW when it lost control and rolled into the westbound ditch. The teen was not seriously injured, but was taken to Glacial Ridge Hospital in Glenwood.
The roads were snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.