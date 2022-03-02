(Minneapolis, MN) -- A teen from west central Minnesota is hospitalized at Children's Hospital Minneapolis recovering from a brain injury suffered while skiing last Friday.
Seventeen-year-old Malachi(MAL-uh-kye) Elmhorst of Willmar was on a school trip at Ande's Tower Hills near Kensington when he took a jump and landed wrong. His father Seth says they knew it was serious right away because he was in and out of consciousness and couldn't stand up on his own.
Elmhorst was airlifted to the hospital and placed in a drug-induced coma to prevent swelling of the brain. Yesterday, medical staff began assessing any damage to his brain and began planning a rehabilitation schedule.