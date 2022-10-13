(Nevis, MN)--Authorities say a missing Minnesota teen has been found safe after going missing. According to authorities, 14-year-old Levi Selseth of Nevis had been missing since Monday. He is reportedly safe and home with family. Officials say he had taken his grandparents’ vehicle and drove to southern Minnesota to visit a friend he met on social media.
Authorities say when his friend’s mom saw the stories online about him being missing, she contacted his family who picked him up and brought him safely back home.