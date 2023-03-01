(Holdingford, MN)--On Monday morning, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office Emergency Communications Center received a report of a vehicle crash on County Road 17, east of State Highway 238 west of Holdingford. Upon arrival, a deputy located a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt, driven by Alexis Czeck, 16, of Freeport, blocking the east bound lane of County Road 17 that was involved in a crash with a semi.
It was reported that Czeck was traveling east on County Road 17 and the semi was traveling west, when she lost control on the icy roadways. Czeck reportedly crossed over the center line striking the semi on the driver's side and came to rest in the roadway. She was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and sustained non-life-threatening injuries The driver of the semi was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.