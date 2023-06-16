(Douglas County, MN)--The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead following a crash early Friday morning near Alexandria. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a report of a single vehicle rollover crash on County Road 73 NE near the intersection with Berglund Mile NE, in Alexandria Township. Deputies arrived and the driver, a 17-year old male, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation. The Minnesota State Patrol has been requested to assist in completing a reconstruction of the crash. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office was assisted by North Memorial Ambulance and Carlos First Responders.