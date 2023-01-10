(Clara City, MN)--A woman from west central Minnesota has reportedly been killed in a two-vehicle crash west of Clara City. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a mini-van driven by Hailey Berghuis, 19, of Clara City, and an SUV collided on Highway 7 near 30th Avenue Southeast, near Clara City over the weekend. Authorities say that Berghuis was killed in the crash.
The driver of the SUV, Eric Heimer, 65, of Spearfish, South Dakota; reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the Montevideo Hospital. A passenger in his vehicle suffered life threatening injuries. They were taken to North Memorial Hospital in The Twin Cities.
The crash remains under investigation.