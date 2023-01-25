Teacher shortages continue in Minnesota and across the nation

(Minneapolis, MN)--A teacher shortage is impacting nearly 85-percent of school districts in Minnesota.  That's according to a new report by the Minnesota State Department of Education.  The report also found 40-percent of students are people of color or Indigenous, but less than seven-percent of Minnesota teachers belong in those categories.  On a positive note, the report revealed 17-percent of candidates enrolled in the state's teacher education programs are people of color or Indigenous.

