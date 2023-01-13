(Undated)--The DNR reminds you that it's Take a Kid Ice Fishing Weekend this weekend. The event will run through Monday with the three-day weekend. Officials say that any Minnesota resident can go ice fishing for free if fishing with a child 15 years old or younger. Minnesotans 15 years old or younger don't need fishing licenses any time of the year.
If you're new to ice fishing and want to give it a try, the DNR has some helpful information on their website to get you started. Check the DNR's learn to ice fish page for more information about ice fishing, including a recorded webinar with tips and more.
The DNR also says that ice conditions vary and there is no such thing as 100% safe ice so be extra cautious with the mild temps in the forecast.