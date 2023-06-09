(Undated)--It is Take a Kid Fishing Weekend this weekend. The event will run from Friday, June 9 to Sunday, June 11. Minnesota residents can fish without a license if they take children 15 or younger along.
The DNR says that youth 15 and younger do not require a fishing license at any time of the year, though they must observe all fishing seasons and other regulations.
Take a Kid Fishing Weekend allows adult Minnesotans to fish also without a license as long as they take a child fishing with them. Minnesota residents also may generally fish in state parks without a fishing license if the body of water does not require a trout stamp.
For more go to the DNR website.