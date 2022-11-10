(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a line of thunderstorms is expected to develop over eastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin early-to-mid afternoon today. (Thursday) They say a few individual storms along the line may become severe with damaging winds as the primary threat, and possibly produce a tornado or two. The storms will quickly exit to the east by sunset with much colder air moving in behind the storms.
Off to the west, Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for snow across western Minnesota into North Dakota.