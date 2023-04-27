Minnesota Health Department says syphilis cases are increasing

(File photo)

(Undated)--Syphilis cases are reportedly on the rise in Minnesota, according to a new report from the state Department of Health. The report says cases increased by 25 percent from 2021 to 2022, with most infections in the Twin Cities metro area. It says there were 1,832 reported cases last year - the highest in recent years. The report also says cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and HIV/AIDS are slightly down.

Tags