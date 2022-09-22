(Alexandria, MN)-Authorities say that the Alexandria Police Department received information that a suspect or suspects were calling in (swatting) active assailant calls at schools to various dispatch centers across the country. At approximately 12:30 pm the Douglas County Dispatch Center received such a call of an active assailant for the Alexandria High School where officers were already at the school finding no such activity.
Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent says there is no threat at this time. A criminal investigation is being conducted.