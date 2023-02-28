(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Police Department says that on Monday morning they received information that a suspect or suspects were calling in active assailant calls at schools to various dispatch centers. This is what is referred to as a case of “swatting” with other similar incidents being reported in other school districts in Minnesota and across the country.
Area law enforcement were advised earlier this month by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) of the possibility of “swatting” events. The Douglas County Dispatch Center received a call at 9:43 a.m. of an active assailant at Alexandria Area High School. As a precautionary measure, law enforcement and school administration conducted a full sweep of the building. There was no disruption to the school day.
“Swatting” is defined as the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. The term is derived from a form of harassment in which attackers try to trick police forces into sending a heavily armed strike force--often a SWAT team.
Officials say there is no threat at this time and we are conducting a criminal investigation into this incident.