Body found in residence in Moorhead, currently under investigation

(Moorhead, MN)--A suspicious death in Moorhead is under investigation.  Officers responded Monday to the 18-hundred block of First Avenue North for a welfare check.  Police discovered the body of an adult man at the location. The cause of death is being determined and an autopsy will be conducted.  Multiple agencies are investigating the death. 

