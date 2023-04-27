(Faribault, MN)--A suspended St. Olaf student accused of hatching a plot to commit a violent act on campus is on his way back home to Vermont. A judge determined Wednesday that 20-year-old Waylon Kurts, his defense team, and his family had met terms to allow his release from jail. An inventory of guns previously held at the family home was required as part of Kurts' release. He was also required to post a 100-thousand dollar bond, enroll in GPS monitoring, sign an extradition waiver, and agree to attend future court dates. Kurts was arrested after a search of his dorm room earlier this month turned up items of concern that indicated he was planning an attack.
Suspended St. Olaf student charged in alleged violence plot released from jail
- Mark Anthony
-
- Updated
Mark Anthony
