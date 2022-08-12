(Bloomington, MN)--The suspected shooter and his accomplice in last week’s shooting incident at the Mall of America have been arrested in Chicago. Authorities had earlier identified 21-year-old Shamar Lark as the suspected shooter and 23-year-old Rashad May as his accomplice. The two men were arrested Thursday afternoon after leaving a barbershop in Chicago and will be extradited back to Minnesota. No one was shot during last week’s incident, but a few people suffered minor injuries while fleeing the Mall.
Suspected shooter and accomplice in MOA incident arrested
Mark Anthony
