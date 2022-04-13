(Otter Tail County, MN)--Authorities say the suspect in a shooting in Otter Tail over the weekend has been arrested in Redwood County.
According to report, 36-year-old Phoutthasa Prathane was wanted for the Sunday afternoon shooting in Pelican Rapids.
Prathane was reportedly arrested in Redwood County Tuesday after a 3-mile chase which ended when he ran over spike strips laid-out by The Redwood Falls Police Department.
He is facing charges of 1st Degree Assault and Attempted Murder, plus addition charges in relation to the police chase.
No word on what led to the shooting.
The man who was shot is reportedly hospitalized in stable condition.