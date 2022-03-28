(Olivia, MN) -- A 13-year-old was killed and his mother was injured in a domestic assault stabbing in Olivia, Minnesota on Thursday. The suspect, 38-year-old Houston Allen Morris, was arrested and is charged with second degree murder with intent, second degree murder without intent and one count of attempted second degree murder. Police say the mother was in a relationship with Morris and the two had an argument that turned violent. He began trying to strangle her and she attempted to protect herself with a knife.
Morris allegedly took the knife and as he tried to stab her, stabbed the boy instead.