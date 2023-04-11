Officer is shot while serving a warrant in Granite Falls

(Granite Falls, MN)--A suspect is in custody after an officer was shot in Granite Falls while serving a search warrant.  Police say officers from a multiagency drug and gang task force executed the knock-and-announce warrant yesterday (Monday) afternoon at a home in Granite Falls.  A person inside shot at officers as they entered the premises, and an officer was shot in the crossfire.  The injured officer was treated at the hospital and released.  The suspect surrendered after a standoff lasting more than an hour.

