(Golden Valley, MN) -- Forty-six percent give public schools a “C,” “D,” or an “F” grade, in a just-released survey commissioned by the Minnesota-based think-tank Center of the American Experiment. And President John Hinderacker says the number giving schools a “D” or an “F” has doubled from two years ago. He also says 87 percent of parents surveyed believe shutdowns during the pandemic have “hurt our children.”
Three-quarters of those surveyed say they’re worried children have fallen behind due to COVID education policies. And an even larger percentage express concern about children's mental health because of education policies during the pandemic.