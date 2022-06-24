(Washington, DC) -- The Supreme Court has overturned Roe-V-Wade -- the landmark 1973 ruling that led to the legalization of abortion in the U-S. The ruling leaves abortion rights up to individual states. Minnesota Senator Tina Smith calls it a decision from a “radical” Supreme Court and says she’s “angry,” “outraged,” and “stunned” by today’s (Friday’s) ruling.
The group Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life is applauding the Court’s decision and says it’s a “monumental victory for unborn children and their mothers and a big step for inclusion and equality under the law.” Today’s ruling doesn’t have an immediate impact on Minnesota’s abortion protections.