(Washington, DC) On Thursday, the Supreme Court officially blocked President Biden's vaccine mandate for large employers, upholding a mandate for government-funded healthcare facilities. In response to the Supreme Court's decision, Republican Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach says that "this is a huge win for the American people and we should all be celebrating the victory."
The ruling was on a 6-3 vote by the Supreme Court with the three members of the court's liberal wing — Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan — dissenting.