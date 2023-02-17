Narcan could become available over the counter in Minnesota

(File photo)

(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota overdose awareness and prevention nonprofits are expressing support for a proposal that would make an opioid overdose reversal drug available over the counter.  The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is considering whether to make Narcan, a brand-name naloxone nasal spray, a nonprescription drug.  The move would allow the public to purchase it from locations such as gas stations, grocery stores, and vending machines.  FDA officials say a major concern would be the packaging and label instructions for administering the drug.

Tags