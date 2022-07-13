(UNDATED) -- Before going to sleep tonight (WED), be sure to check out the July “supermoon,” the biggest and brightest of the year. Peter Geiger with the Farmer’s Almanac says tonight’s gem in the sky is known as the Buck Moon because it’s around July that the antlers of male deer -- or bucks -- become “pointed and hardened.” Tonight’s supermoon is also known as the “Hay Moon” after the July harvest, and the “Thunder Moon” in correlation to this month’s storms. The moon is currently closer to the Earth than usual, due to its elliptical orbit.
The next supermoon will be on August Eleventh, known as the “Sturgeon Moon.”