(Alexandria, MN)--SunOpta, a global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based food and beverages, this week announced it has achieved zero waste to landfill at its two Alexandria-based manufacturing facilities. Joe Gerhardt, Plant Manager of the Alexandria location, said that their two locations in the city achieved his mark.
Alexandria is the most recent location of SunOpta’s zero waste facilities to reach this goal. SunOpta’s Allentown, Penn. facility attained zero waste in 2021. By the end of 2022, SunOpta is targeting all twelve of its manufacturing facilities around the world to be zero waste to landfill.
SunOpta achieved zero waste to landfill at its two Alexandria facilities by reusing and recycling materials such as batteries, metals, oils, pallets, bulk bags, and barrels.
The company is based in Eden Praire, MN.