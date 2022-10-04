(Alexandria, MN)--SunOpta, of Alexandria, had a groundbreaking ceremony for their new Alexandria warehouse on Monday. The location will be at 3455 34th Avenue West in Alexandria. Members of SunOpta, along with the construction crew, were on hand for the event.
Cody Emery, the plant manager, said the groundbreaking event shows their commitment to the Alexandria area.
The new warehouse will employ about ten new workers.
In 2020, SunOpta made a $26 million investment to make oatmilk at its Third Avenue facility. Both of SunOpta’s Alexandria facilities–Third Avenue and Minnesota Street–will utilize the warehouse as the company continues on its path to double its plant-based business by 2025.
For more information about SunOpta, please visit Sunopta.com.