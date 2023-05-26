(Minneapolis, MN)--The summer travel season begins this Memorial Day weekend and officials at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport say they're prepared. MSP spokesman Jeff Lea says "Nationally it's a big liftoff weekend for the summer. For MSP not so much. I think a lot of people head north in their cars for the cabins. But nationally it's a big liftoff for the summer. I think for M-S-P it's just really elevated passenger activity throughout the summer."
Lea says passenger numbers at M-S-P this season are expected to rival the pre-pandemic summer of 2019. He recommends travelers arrive at the airport at least two hours before a domestic flight.