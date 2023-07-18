(Alexandria, MN)--The Rotary Club of Alexandria kicks off the first of three concerts this summer with their concert series Summer Sounds by Brophy with the Fabulous Armadillos at 6:30 pm with Blond and the Bohunk opening for them at 5 p.m. at Brophy Park. The event is free to attend.
There will also be free shuttles leaving from the Douglas County Fairgrounds to/from the Visitor Center at Brophy Park every 10 minutes from 4:40 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Beverages will be available at the show. The money The Rotary Club raises will help with service projects around the area. Rotarian Dave Hartmann says the hope to do a late of good for the area with the concert series.
Next Tuesday, July 25th it’s Slamabama and Salty Dogs, and August 1st it will be Xpedition and Sucker Punch. For more go to the website: https://summersoundsbybrophy.com.