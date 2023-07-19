(Alexandria, MN)--The Summer Sounds by Brophy concert series kicked off on Tuesday night at Brophy Park in Alexandria and was a huge success.
The concert series is put on by the Alexandria Rotary Club. Organizers say about 3,500 people were on hand for the event. It was a perfect night for the concert with rain staying off to the south. Blonde and the Bohunk lead off the evening with the Fabulous Armadillos then rocking the park.
Next Tuesday night it's Slamabama and Salty Dogs. For more info go to the website summersoundsbybrophy.com.