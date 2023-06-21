Hot weather continues as summer officially arrives Wednesday

(Undated)--Summer officially arrives today. (Wednesday) The summer solstice takes place at 9:57 a.m. this morning and it will certainly feel like summer today.  Officials say the hot week continues with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s continuing through the end of the week. The National Weather Service says that rain and thunderstorm chances will increase as we get to the end of the week, however, they say that Saturday has the biggest chance for widespread rain along with some thunderstorms.