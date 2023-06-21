(Undated)--Summer officially arrives today. (Wednesday) The summer solstice takes place at 9:57 a.m. this morning and it will certainly feel like summer today. Officials say the hot week continues with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s continuing through the end of the week. The National Weather Service says that rain and thunderstorm chances will increase as we get to the end of the week, however, they say that Saturday has the biggest chance for widespread rain along with some thunderstorms.
Summer officially arrives today, rain chances move in late this week
Mark Anthony
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Funeral Announcements
A daily list of current funeral annoucements as heard on KXRA 1490 AM/100.3 FM
News Updates
The daily news, sports, and events delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Sports Update
This current sports headlines delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Upcoming Events
This email is the events of the area delivered daily from Voice of Alexandria.
Breaking News
The big news. Sent only as it happens.
Cancellations and Delays
This email arrives only when there are cancellations or delays in the area.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Teen dies in crash near Alexandria early Friday morning
- Two people are injured in a two-vehicle crash in Douglas County
- Three people die in two-vehicle crash Sunday in central Minnesota
- Thefts of boat, 2 jet skis in Walworth County believed to be related, authorities say
- Law Enforcement Agencies in North Dakota Have Acquired Millions of Dollars in Military Equipment
- Sgt. Jesse Grabow is back with another "Ask the Trooper"
- Recall issued on frozen sliced strawberries and mixed fruit at Walmart
- Victim is identified in early morning crash Friday near Alexandria
- Woman reportedly shot while waiting at a red light
- FAA investigating a close call between two aircraft at MSP