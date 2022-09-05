(Minneapolis, MN)--This summer will likely be remembered for the severe weather and 70 tornadoes in Minnesota. Assistant state climatologist Pete Boulay says there were at least 24 tornadoes reported in May, the second-most all-time. Boulay says the summer was also warmer than usual, with June 20th the hottest day of the summer with temps topping 100 in the Twin Cities, Redwood Falls, St. Cloud and many other areas.
Here locally, severe weather hit the area on May 12th and May 30th when tornadoes impacted the area from Alexandria, Forada, and surrounding locations.