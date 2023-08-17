(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that we will have a blast of summer heat this weekend. High temperatures on Saturday are projected to reach the lower 90s, but it will feel more like 95 degree by around 3 p.m. in Alexandria. Some locations in western and southern Minnesota could reach the mid to upper 90s for daytime highs with heat indices around 102 degrees.
Slightly cooler air will move in for Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s expected. However, this is still well above average for this time of the year.