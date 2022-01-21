(Clara City, MN) -- Friends and co-workers are remembering school bus driver Jeannie Waltz of Clara City. Waltz died after driving the MACCRAY High School girl's basketball team to a game Tuesday night. Team members found Waltz unresponsive on the bus after the game. Superintendent Sheri Broderius commends the team members and coaches on how they reacted to the tragedy.
Broderious says Jeannie was more than a bus driver. Broderius said she will be missed for the work she did and the friendliness and positivity with which she did her work.
The cause of death is still under investigation. An autopsy is being conducted by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.
Counselors were provided for students and coaches mourning the loss of Waltz.